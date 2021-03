Harris will return for his senior year at Northeastern University, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Harris recorded 19 points over 19 games during the 2020-21 campaign, and he earned Second All-Star Team honors in the Hockey East. The Canadiens selected Harris in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. However, returning to school will allow Harris to enter free agency in 2022, though he could ultimately sign with the Canadiens anyway.