Canadiens' Jordan Harris: Staying in school
Northeastern coach Jim Hadigan said Friday that Harris has committed to returning to college for his junior season rather than joining the Canadiens for the 2020-21 campaign, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
A 2018 third-round pick, Harris will wait until at least next spring to join the Habs. The 19-year-old blueliner turned in a solid sophomore season at Northeastern, posting three goals and 18 assists in 33 games.
