Harris sustained a lower-body injury and won't be in the lineup against Detroit on Tuesday.

Harris was just five games back from a previous lower-body injury and now finds himself on the shelf again. Without the blueliner in the lineup, the Habs have recalled Corey Schueneman from the minors and will play him versus the Wings. For his part, Harris was classified as day-to-day by the team but has just four games left on the season.