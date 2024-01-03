Harris scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 23-year-old blueliner. Harris scored the only tally of the second period by collecting the puck in his own end and then finishing a 3-on-2 rush by snapping a shot past Scott Wedgewood. The points were the first in four games for Harris since he returned from a lower-body injury, and on the season he has a modest five points in 20 contests.