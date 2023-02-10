Harris has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Montreal.

Harris will get $2.8 million over the next two years. He is still considered a rookie as he played in 10 games last season with Montreal. Harris has become a regular this season, playing in 47 games as a third unit defenseman, scoring once and adding 10 assists with 66 blocks and 40 hits. The extension starts in the 2023-24 season.