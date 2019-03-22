Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Authors rare two-point performance
Weal scored a goal and recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over New York.
It's just his second multi-point game this season, with Weal's only other two-point outing taking place all the way back on Oct. 16. The fourth line plugger is not a reliable fantasy option and should be ignored in all formats.
