Weal (illness) is on the ice for Saturday's morning skate, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Weal missed Thursday's game against Anaheim due to an illness, but his presence at morning skate all but confirms he'll be available for Saturday's matchup with Toronto if needed. However, there's no guarantee that he'll be in the lineup against the Maple Leafs, as the 27-year-old forward has sat as a healthy scratch more often than not recently.