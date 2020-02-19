Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Bags two assists in loss to Detroit
Weal tallied two assists, both with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
In two games back since sitting for seven, Weal has a goal and two assists, pushing his season point total to 12, across 41 appearances. He did not attempt a shot on goal in the loss, but Weal played 16:29 against Detroit, more than three minutes above his season average. For the time being, the journeyman forward is playing big minutes for the Canadiens, but don't expect Weal to sustain his present rate of production.
