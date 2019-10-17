Weal skated on the fourth line during Wednesday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Weal started on the second line in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning before finishing out the game on the fourth line with Nate Thompson and Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Paul Byron moves up from the fourth line and skated with Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen as the Habs prepare for a Thursday night home game against the Wild.