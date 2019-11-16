Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Gets on scoresheet in win
Weal scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Weal had been a healthy scratch for the last four games, but he made an impact in his return to the lineup. His third goal of the season was the Canadiens' third goal of the game, which ultimately stood as the game-winner. Weal now has four points and 23 shots through 11 outings, but his spot in the lineup for any given contest is not guaranteed.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.