Weal scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Weal had been a healthy scratch for the last four games, but he made an impact in his return to the lineup. His third goal of the season was the Canadiens' third goal of the game, which ultimately stood as the game-winner. Weal now has four points and 23 shots through 11 outings, but his spot in the lineup for any given contest is not guaranteed.