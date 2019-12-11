Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Has season high in hits
Weal had five hits and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.
The Canadiens clamped down early and often, delivering 67 hits and suffocating the Penguins' offense. Everyone got involved, including Weal who had just 10 hits over the first 22 games played. He's currently on a 12-game pointless run, but Weal should have a role as Montreal copes with injuries. Matthew Peca (lower body) was added to the list Tuesday, joining Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee).
