Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Heating up when it matters
Weal scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
Weal only has 19 points this season, but six of them (two goals, four assists) have come in his last six games. He's heating up just when the Habs need it most. Weal's fantasy value has never been higher, but it might not be enough.
