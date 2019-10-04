Weal scored a goal on four shots over 11:36 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Weal scored Montreal's third goal of the second period, giving the Habs their first lead of the season. The fourth-line winger had the lowest amount of ice time among the forwards, but he was on the team's top power-play unit (2:48), which shouldn't go unnoticed. As a member of Montreal for 16 games last season, Weal registered 10 points (four goals, six assists).