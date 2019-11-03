Canadiens' Jordan Weal: In lineup again
Weal played for a second straight game Saturday, registering one shot, one blocked shot and a two-minute minor penalty in a 4-1 loss to Dallas.
Weal was summoned with Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) sidelined for a second straight contest. Per usual, whenever Weal plays, he gets ample power-play ice time, receiving 3:07 when the Canadiens were a man up. He's averaging a career-high 2:56 of power-play ice time but has just one point on that special team.
