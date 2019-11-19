Weal will see increased playing time as the result of injuries to Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee), Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Both Drouin and Byron require surgeries to repair the injuries, creating an opportunity for Weal on Montreal's third line. He's appeared in 12 of the first 20 games, including healthy scratches in seven of nine contests before the injury bug hit, but Weal receives power-play minutes whenever he's in the active lineup,