Weal agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.8 million contract with Montreal on Friday.

Weal logged 14 games with the Habs after being acquired from Philadelphia via trade. In those outings, the center tallied four goals, six helpers and 30 shots, which was enough to earn himself a new deal from the club. The 26-year-old figures to slot into a bottom-six role, but should challenge for the 20-point mark next season.