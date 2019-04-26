Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Inks two-year deal
Weal agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.8 million contract with Montreal on Friday.
Weal logged 14 games with the Habs after being acquired from Philadelphia via trade. In those outings, the center tallied four goals, six helpers and 30 shots, which was enough to earn himself a new deal from the club. The 26-year-old figures to slot into a bottom-six role, but should challenge for the 20-point mark next season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Heating up when it matters•
-
Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Authors rare two-point performance•
-
Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Gets season-high TOI•
-
Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Returns to scorebook•
-
Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Scores in first Habs game•
-
Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Shipped to Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...