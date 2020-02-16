Weal scored a goal on three shots, adding two hits and a blocked shot over 15:32 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

Weal was a late addition to the lineup when the Canadiens announced Jonathan Drouin was unavailable due to an ankle injury. Weal, who had been a healthy scratch the previous seven games and 11 of the previous 12, slotted in on the second line and received more TOI than his season average. Drouin will have 48 hours to get over the ankle injury before the Habs begin a three-game road trip in Detroit on Tuesday.