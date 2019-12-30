Weal had a power-play assist, one hit and one blocked shot in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Florida.

Weal had been quiet for more than a month, but the forward has power-play points in each of the last two games. He scored on the man advantage Saturday before his role in Jesperi Kotkaniemi's goal Sunday. Weal won an offensive zone faceoff and eventually produced the shot that was deflected onto Kotkaniemi's stick. Weal's been an inconsistent scorer, but head coach Claude Julien is sticking with him on one of the Habs' power-play units.