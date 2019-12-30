Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Logs power-play assist
Weal had a power-play assist, one hit and one blocked shot in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Florida.
Weal had been quiet for more than a month, but the forward has power-play points in each of the last two games. He scored on the man advantage Saturday before his role in Jesperi Kotkaniemi's goal Sunday. Weal won an offensive zone faceoff and eventually produced the shot that was deflected onto Kotkaniemi's stick. Weal's been an inconsistent scorer, but head coach Claude Julien is sticking with him on one of the Habs' power-play units.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.