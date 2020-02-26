Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Moves to hot third line
Weal scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks. He added one hit and finished plus-2 over 16:49 of ice time.
Weal logged his seventh goal of the season, giving him four points in the last four games. After Montreal's flurry of activity at the trade deadline, Weal landed on Montreal's suddenly hot third line, taking the place of the departed Ilya Kovalchuk. He's shown a penchant for offense of late and now joins Max Domi (six points in five games) and Paul Byron (four points in four games).
