Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Moves up to second line
Weal skated on the second line and had an assist in 14:18 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 win over St. Louis. He added one block and won three of six faceoffs.
Weal was in perfect position to score Montreal's fourth goal but was unable to finish a pretty feed from Jeff Petry. Moments later, Artturi Lehkonen jammed home the puck, giving Weal his first assist and second point of the season. Weal has been used primarily on the fourth line, but head coach Claude Julien has use him and rookie Nick Suzuki interchangeably in four of the first five games, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. Julien said he was more comfortable with the veteran Weal playing in a top-six role against the defending champions, and stressed he is not displeased with Suzuki's efforts thus far. Weal is getting occasional top-six minutes while skating on one of the Habs' power-play units.
