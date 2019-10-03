Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Opens on power play
Weal will be part of a power-play unit to start the season, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Weal, who will open on the fourth line, is an unconventional addition to the power play, but he averaged 1:42 per game there after joining Montreal last season. Head coach Claude Julien refuses to designate either of the team's power-play units as No.1 or No. 2, preferring to let the hot unit dictate which group gets deployed as the primary one. "What we've done to start the season is we've told both units that you guys are going to decide which one is the top unit. The unit that's hot that night is the one that's going to start the most occasions," said the coach. If Weal manages to stick on the power play, and it becomes Montreal's top unit, there might be value to be wrung out of this fourth-line center-winger.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.