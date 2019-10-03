Weal will be part of a power-play unit to start the season, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Weal, who will open on the fourth line, is an unconventional addition to the power play, but he averaged 1:42 per game there after joining Montreal last season. Head coach Claude Julien refuses to designate either of the team's power-play units as No.1 or No. 2, preferring to let the hot unit dictate which group gets deployed as the primary one. "What we've done to start the season is we've told both units that you guys are going to decide which one is the top unit. The unit that's hot that night is the one that's going to start the most occasions," said the coach. If Weal manages to stick on the power play, and it becomes Montreal's top unit, there might be value to be wrung out of this fourth-line center-winger.