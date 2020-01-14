Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Opens scoring Monday
Weal notched a goal on five shots in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flames.
Weal snapped a five-game point drought with his first-period tally. The 27-year-old spent two of the last three contests as a healthy scratch, so this was a big goal for him to start regaining coach Claude Julien's trust. Weal has eight points, 59 shots and a minus-8 rating through 37 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.