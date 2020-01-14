Weal notched a goal on five shots in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Weal snapped a five-game point drought with his first-period tally. The 27-year-old spent two of the last three contests as a healthy scratch, so this was a big goal for him to start regaining coach Claude Julien's trust. Weal has eight points, 59 shots and a minus-8 rating through 37 games this season.