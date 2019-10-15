Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Practices on second line
Weal skated on the second line at Monday's practice session, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Weal, who began the season on the fourth line, has been moved up to the second line at times during the first five games, swapping spots with rookie Nick Suzuki. It looks like the promotion will stick for Tuesday's game against the Lightning while Suzuki could be headed for his first healthy scratch.
