Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Replaces Kotkaniemi
Weal was a late addition to Thursday's lineup after Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) was scratched against the Golden Knights. He had one shot, two hits and one blocked in a 5-4 overtime win.
Weal slotted in on the fourth line while rookie Nick Suzuki handled Kotkaniemi's spot on the third line. Weal had been a healthy scratch the last three games and in four of the last six. Even though Weal has been the odd forward out lately, when he's in the lineup, head coach Claude Julien uses him on the power play. Weal had 2:51 of power-play ice time Thursday.
