Weal skated on the third line and had an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over Florida.

Weal returned to the lineup after a four-game stretch as a healthy scratch. Montreal made moves recently that appear to benefit Weal's chances of staying in the NHL. The Canadiens sent the 19-year-old Jesperi Kotkaniemi to AHL Laval and made 20-year-old Ryan Poehling a healthy scratch Saturday. It looks like head coach Claude Julien will lean on veterans while Montreal still has playoff hopes. That means guys like Weal and Dale Weise will be playing. Once Jonathan Drouin (wrist) is ready to return, either Weal or Weise is expected to lose out.