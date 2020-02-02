Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Returns to lineup
Weal skated on the third line and had an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over Florida.
Weal returned to the lineup after a four-game stretch as a healthy scratch. Montreal made moves recently that appear to benefit Weal's chances of staying in the NHL. The Canadiens sent the 19-year-old Jesperi Kotkaniemi to AHL Laval and made 20-year-old Ryan Poehling a healthy scratch Saturday. It looks like head coach Claude Julien will lean on veterans while Montreal still has playoff hopes. That means guys like Weal and Dale Weise will be playing. Once Jonathan Drouin (wrist) is ready to return, either Weal or Weise is expected to lose out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.