Weal (illness) is on the ice for Wednesday's practice, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Weal missed Tuesday's win over the Devils due to an illness, but his presence at Wednesday's practice suggests he should be an option for Thursday's game against Anaheim. Either way, he's only picked up nine points in 39 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.

