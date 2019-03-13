Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Returns to scorebook
Weal recorded an assist, a plus-1 rating, a shot on goal and a hit over 15:19 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win versus the Red Wings.
While he works as a bottom-six forward with his new club, it hasn't stopped Weal from notching two points in his first four games. He has taken his place among the power-play units since joining the Habs, seeing 2:08 of power-play time Tuesday, which could make him a sneaky option for DFS and some season-long leagues moving forward.
