Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Ruled out Thursday
Weal is under the weather and will not be available against the Ducks on Thursday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Weal was back at practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey due to illness but will need some more time to get back up to 100 percent. Even when healthy, the natural center is far from a lock for the lineup, considering he has played in just one of the Habs' last seven contests.
