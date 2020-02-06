Play

Weal is under the weather and will not be available against the Ducks on Thursday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Weal was back at practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey due to illness but will need some more time to get back up to 100 percent. Even when healthy, the natural center is far from a lock for the lineup, considering he has played in just one of the Habs' last seven contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories