Weal found twine in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

The second-period goal stood as the game-winner when all was said and done. Weal had been a healthy scratch for the Canadiens' first four games since they acquired him at the trading deadline, but the goal may encourage coach Claude Julien to insert the center into the lineup more often. In 48 games this season, Weal has 12 points, split between the Flyers, Coyotes and Canadiens.