Weal was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against Columbus.

Weal had an assist in Saturday's win over the Panthers, but found himself in the press box a day later as Ryan Poehling returned to the lineup. Weal is on the roster fringes right now, and his spot, along with those of Poehling and Dale Weise, will be in jeopardy when the Canadiens get Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee) back.