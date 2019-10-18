Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Scratched Thursday
Weal was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Wild.
Nick Cousins, who had been sidelined by a back injury, stepped in for Weal on the fourth line while also getting time on the power play that had been devoted to Weal. Given that Montreal won the game, 4-0, and had an easy time, expect Weal to remain out of the lineup Saturday at St. Louis.
