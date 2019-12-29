Weal scored a power play goal on four shots and two blocks in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

Weal got a lucky bounce off the leg of Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak to snap an 18-game goalless streak. It was Weal's fourth goal and second on the power play. Despite the lack of production, Weal continues to get ice time when the Canadiens have the man advantage. He's averaging a career-high 2:04 of PP TOI/G.