Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Stays hot on third line
Weal scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Montreal's third line has been its most productive over the last two weeks, and that trend continued Tuesday. Both Weal, who scored his career-high-tying eighth goal, and Paul Byron hit the back of net. Weal has six points (three goals, three assists) in the last seven games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.