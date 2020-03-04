Play

Weal scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Montreal's third line has been its most productive over the last two weeks, and that trend continued Tuesday. Both Weal, who scored his career-high-tying eighth goal, and Paul Byron hit the back of net. Weal has six points (three goals, three assists) in the last seven games.

