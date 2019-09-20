Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Two points Thursday
Weal scored a goal on his only shot on net and added an assist in Thursday's preseason win over Florida. He also had the shootout winner.
Weal had the third-most playing time among forwards, including a healthy 1:42 on the power play. He was surprisingly productive for Montreal after joining the team for the final six weeks last season and got minutes on the man advantage. "He's a pretty smart hockey player. We thought that when he came and our power play kind of went up a notch, at least, just with him controlling the play and making things happen," head coach Claude Julien told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette following Thursday's game. Weal is an all-purpose foward competing for a bottom six role.
