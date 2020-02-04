Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Under the weather
Weal (illness) won't be an option for Tuesday's game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Weal was probably going to be a healthy scratch against New Jersey anyway, so this news shouldn't affect any fantasy lineups. Another update on the 27-year-old forward's status should surface once he's given a clean bill of health.
