Benn was able to log four goals and 11 assists during 77 games in 2017-18, and blocked 153 shots.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a consistent double-digit point scorer as a defensemen, and while 15 points isn't overly flashy, he's hit the mark three of the past four seasons. Physical play and strong defense is what Benn brings to every game, as his 153 blocked shots led the club, but he was a healthy scratch four times late in the season as Montreal switched to a more defensive rotation. In 2018-19 we should see Benn's best as he's in a contract year, and although he should continue blocking shots at a high rate, a drastic increase in his point total doesn't seem likely.