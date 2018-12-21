Benn had a season-high eight hits along with two blocked shots over 19:12 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 win over Arizona.

In the two games since Benn was made a healthy scratch, he's averaged 19:09 of ice time while lining up on the first pair with Shea Weber. That kind of TOI enables him to produce more of the defense-centric fantasy stats. Benn is willing to sacrifice his body, usually in the form of blocked shots, but he's no slouch in the body-check department. The nine-year veteran leads Montreal with 61 blocked shots and is fourth at 67 hits.