Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Expected to hit free agency
Benn is slated to become a free agent July 1, rather than re-sign with Montreal, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Benn set career highs in games played (81), goas (five), points (22) and hits (124), so it shouldn't come as a shock the defender wants to see what he can earn on the open market. Regardless of where he lands, the 31-year-old's ceiling is likely in the 20-25 point range, providing mid-range fantasy value at best.
