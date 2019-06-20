Benn is slated to become a free agent July 1, rather than re-sign with Montreal, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Benn set career highs in games played (81), goas (five), points (22) and hits (124), so it shouldn't come as a shock the defender wants to see what he can earn on the open market. Regardless of where he lands, the 31-year-old's ceiling is likely in the 20-25 point range, providing mid-range fantasy value at best.