Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Finishes off Avalanche
Benn scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over Colorado.
Benn matched a career high with his fourth goal of the season on what was a banner night for the Canadiens' third defensive pairing. Benn's blue-line mate, Brett Kulak, potted the game-winner earlier in the third period. It's rare that either of these guys hit the scoresheet, rarer still when both contribute to the offense.
