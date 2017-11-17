Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Flu bug pays a visit
Benn is dealing with the flu and it caused him to miss Friday's practice.
There's nothing to suggest that this is anything more than a day-to-day issue for Benn, whose bread and butter primarily comes in the blocked shots column anyway. The B.C. native, who has redirected 38 shots in 19 games, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's home contest against the Maple Leafs.
