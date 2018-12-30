Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Has rare two-point night
Benn had a goal, an assist and a hit in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay.
The Canadiens third defensive pairing -- Benn and Brett Kulak -- had a strong game against the Lightning, each scoring a goal while finishing on the positive side of plus-minus. This was Benn's first multi-point game of the season and first since November of 2017.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...