Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Has team-high six blocked shots Tuesday
Benn had six blocked shots and three hits over 19:24 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Calgary.
Benn moved up to the top pair as a fill-in when Victor Mete was sidelined by a hand injury and remained there despite Mete's return to the lineup Tuesday. If there's fantasy value to be wrung from Benn, it's in the area of blocks and hits. He's second on the team in blocked shots (14) and seventh in hits (17).
