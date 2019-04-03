Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Helping hand in win
Benn sent out two assists in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.
Benn's a rare contributor on the Habs' third defensive pairing, but he notched an assist on Nate Thompson's opening score and a secodary helper on Max Domi's insurance goal. This was Benn's second multi-point game of the season, and he now has secured a career-high 22 points on the season.
