Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Multi-point effort in victory
Benn scored his first goal of the season and tacked on an assist in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights.
The 30-year-old rearguard isn't known for his offense, but he's been playing some great hockey lately and logged a season-high 25:51 of ice time Tuesday. Benn has never surpassed 20 points in his career, but he's picked up five through 15 contests this season, so if the minutes continue to pile up, Benn could be of value in some very deep leagues.
