Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Points keep coming
Benn recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.
Benn's assist came in the third period on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's sixth goal of the season. The rugged blueliner has been on a roll offensively with seven points in his last 10 games. Against Florida, Benn, on top of notching his eighth assist of 2018-19, finished with three shots on goal and also three blocks. He currently ranks second on the team with a plus-11 rating through 47 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...