Benn recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.

Benn's assist came in the third period on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's sixth goal of the season. The rugged blueliner has been on a roll offensively with seven points in his last 10 games. Against Florida, Benn, on top of notching his eighth assist of 2018-19, finished with three shots on goal and also three blocks. He currently ranks second on the team with a plus-11 rating through 47 games.