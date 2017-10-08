Benn was moved from the third defensive pair to the first for Saturday's game against the Capitals. He had two shots, one hit, two blocked shots and was minus-1 over 19:42 of ice time in a 6-1 loss.

Head coach Claude Julien moved 19-year-old Victor Mete off the top pair after the entire defensive corps allowed 45 shots to get in on Carey Price during Thursday's season-opening 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres. If Benn remains aligned with Shea Weber, that means more ice time and more opportunities to add hits and blocked shots. Offensively, there isn't much to Benn's game, although he could skate his way into additional scoring by virtue of playing with Weber.