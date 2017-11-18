Benn (illness) will play Saturday against the Maple Leafs, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Benn will skate in his usual top-pairing role against Toronto on Saturday. The 30-year-old defenseman has been a decent source of offense from the blue line for Montreal this season, notching two goals and five assists in 20 games.

