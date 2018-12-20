Benn was back in the lineup Wednesday against Colorado after being a healthy scratch Monday. He had four shots and was on ice for both Avalanche goals in a 2-1 loss.

Benn had been a healthy scratch for a bad loss at home to the Bruins on Monday, so coach Claude Julien wanted to change it up on the blue line Wednesday. Neither of the goals were Benn's fault, so we expect the defensive-minded blueliner to be back in the lineup Thursday against the Coyotes.