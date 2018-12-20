Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Benn was back in the lineup Wednesday against Colorado after being a healthy scratch Monday. He had four shots and was on ice for both Avalanche goals in a 2-1 loss.
Benn had been a healthy scratch for a bad loss at home to the Bruins on Monday, so coach Claude Julien wanted to change it up on the blue line Wednesday. Neither of the goals were Benn's fault, so we expect the defensive-minded blueliner to be back in the lineup Thursday against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Scratched Monday•
-
Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Scores empty-netter•
-
Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Has team-high six blocked shots Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Starting on third pair•
-
Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Posts 15 points during first full season in Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Scratched Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...