Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Scores empty-netter
Benn finished off Saturday's 3-0 shutout win over Boston with an empty-net goal.
The goal and the point were Benn's first of the season. Benn has been promoted to the top pair -- he had a season-high 20:44 of ice time Saturday -- so there will be more opportunities for him to stumble into points, but offensive acumen is not usually part of his game.
