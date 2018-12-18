Benn was a healthy scratch for Monday's game against Boston.

This marks the first time this season that Benn's been a healthy scratch. He's posted one goal and three assists at plus-5 in 33 games while averaging 18:04 of ice time. Coach Claude Julien didn't offer much when asked about the decision, simply telling Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that when players have difficult games, it provides an opportunity for someone else to get into the lineup. David Schlemko replaced Benn against the Bruins.